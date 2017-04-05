Local students attend YLA Youth & Government Seminar

CHARLESTON – The YLA Youth and Government Seminars introduce 8th graders to state government by giving them the opportunity to observe and interact with state leaders during the legislative session.

“We met all of the Justices and figured out what they did. We spent one-on-one time with Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Allen Loughry. He is from Tucker County and we got to ask him a bunch of questions,” Abbie said. “We toured the Capitol and sat in on sessions in the House and Senate. We went to the Museum in the Cultural Center.”

This year, four students from Tucker Valley Elementary Middle and four students from Davis Thomas Elementary Middle schools had the opportunity to travel to Charleston for the 36th Annual Youth & Government Seminar.

David Cooper said he traveled with the students to Charleston March 21 to 23 where students from across West Virginia gathered in Charleston for the three-day seminar. He said the Youth & Government Seminars provide an opportunity for students to learn more about state government by observing it and interacting with its leaders.

Those participating in the YLA Youth & Government Seminar include Trevor Adams, Gracie Filler, Abbie Eakle, Wyatt Betler, Averie Bunnell, Karlee Smith, Gus Mullennex and Jeremy Liller. Cooper said the students each received a YLA scholarship to attend the Youth & Government Seminar.

Along with attending and learning about the Legislature, students toured the Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion and attended Magistrate Court hearings in the evening. The students participated in a mock trial where participants played the parts and learned how a trial is held.

Abbie Eakle, daughter of Shane and Amber Eakle, said she enjoyed attending YLA Youth & Government.

Abbie said before attending YLA Youth & Government, she did not realize how many House and Senate members there were.

“When we went to dinner, Senators and Representatives from Tucker County joined us and told us about how the Legislature works, and we did not know a lot of the things they do,” Abbie said. “It was a great experience.”