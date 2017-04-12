Lady Mt. Lions Softball Play 3 Games At Home

CAMP KIDD – The Tucker County Softball team played their first home game of the season last Monday April 3rd against Southern Garrett. The Lady Rams got their bats going in the contest despite the wet conditions and Southern got the win over Tucker County 15-3.

Melanie Adams led Tucker County in batting as she went 2 for 2 with 1 single and 1 double. Camryn Cummings chipped in with 1 single and finished the night 1 for 3 at the plate for the Lady Mt. Lions. Lauren Cockerham collected 2 stolen bases in the loss for Tucker County.

CAMP KIDD – The Lady Mt. Lions hosted a double header with Philip-Barbour on Wednesday April 5th. Despite some good hitting by Tucker County the visiting Lady Colts took the win in both games.

In the first contest Tucker County collected just 3 hits in the game, but Philip-Barbour got the win 16-4. McKinley Murphy led the Lady Mt. Lions in offense with 2 singles to finish the game 2 of 3 batting. Maya Paul also added 1 single and 2 stolen bases for Tucker County in the loss.

The second game of the double header the Lady Mt. Lions produced more offense as they scored 6 runs off of 4 hits, but Tucker County could not slow down the Lady Colts as Philip-Barbour picked up the win 10-6 to sweep the games for the night. Camryn Cummings had 2 singles to go 2 of 3 from the plate and Melanie Adams had a 2 0f 5 batting performance with 2 singles for Tucker County in the loss.

Tucker County will return to action on tonight at Preston for a double header at 4:30pm and 6:30pm. The Lady Mt. Lions will then travel to Pendleton County for a double header on Tuesday April 18th for a 5pm and 7pm start. For a complete schedule or more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.