Lady Mt. Lions Capture 13th Straight Regional Championship

HAMBLETON – The Tucker County Girls’ hosted Trinity Christian last Thursday March 2nd for the Class “A” Region Championship. The Lady Mt. Lions built a big lead early in the first quarter and never looked back as they cruised to the victory 57-19.

Listen to all the Tucker County Girls’ State Tournament action on 94.7FM WELK.

Tucker County exploded out of the gate to start the game and took a commanding 22-4 lead after the first quarter of play. In the second quarter the offense cooled off for Tucker County and Trinity kept pace as each team scored just 6 points to make the score 28-10 Tucker County at the half.

The Lady Mt. Lions would extend the lead in the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Warriors 12-7 to lead after three quarters 40-17. The Tucker County defense then took over in the fourth quarter as they outpaced Trinity 17-2 in the final quarter to bring home their 13th straight Regional Championship by the final score of 57-19.

Sydney Moore and Sydney Nestor led Tucker County with 14 points each. Nestor added 7 steals and 6 rebounds in the win. Elizabeth Nichols had 11 points, 8 rebounds and Terra Kuhn contributed with 9 points, 9 rebounds for Tucker County.

Tucker County(22-3) received a #3 ranking for the WV State Tournament and will play #6 Williamstown in Charleston today Wednesday March 8th @ 9:30am. The winner of that game will play the winner of #2 Wheeling Central / #7 Richie County on Friday March 10th at 9:30am. The Class “A” Championship game will be played at 12pm on Saturday March 11th at Charleston Civic Center. Listen to all the Tucker County Girls’ State Tournament action on 94.7FM WELK.

For more info or complete schedules go to TuckerCountySports.Com.