Lady Mountain Lions pick up wins over Pendleton County and Notre Dame

HAMBLETON – The Tucker County Girls’ Basketball team hosted PVC Rival Pendleton County for a Senior Night game on Friday February 3rd. The Lady Mt. Lions came out firing to start the game to build a big lead and never trail in the 72-29 win.

Tucker County used their full court pressure to create turnovers in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Wildcats 25-4 after one quarter. Tucker County extended their lead slightly in the second as they outpaced Pendleton County 12-8 in the second quarter to lead 37-12 at the half.

The third quarter showed the Tucker County defense flex their muscle as they held the visiting team to just 6 points while the Lady Mt. Lions offense put in 19 points to make the score 56-18 Tucker County after three quarters. The fourth quarter was another good effort from Tucker County as they outscored Pendleton County 16-11 to take the victory at home 72-29.

Elizabeth Nichols led Tucker County with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Nestor had 14 points, 7 rebounds for the Lady Mt. Lions, while Kelcee James chipped in with 11 points, 5 rebounds in the win for Tucker County. Sydney Moore added 10 points for Tucker County in the win also. The Lady Mt. Lions JV team won also 50-25.

The Lady Mt. Lions Senior players Elizabeth Nichols and Jenna Walker were recognized before the game. Senior Cheerleader Kenzie Kyle was also recognized in the ceremony that was conducted before the Varsity game last Friday.

HAMBLETON – The Lady Mt. Lions had a quick turnaround as they hosted Notre Dame on Saturday February 4th for a noon Varsity only contest. Tucker County once again never trailed and picked up the win 68-24.

Tucker County once again got off to a good start and led the game after one quarter of play 14-5. In the second quarter the Lady Mt. Lions held the Lady Irish to just 4 points and scored 24 points to blow the game open at the half 38-9. Tucker County outscored Notre Dame 11-6 in the third to push the lead to 49-15 after three. The fourth quarter did not go much better for Notre Dame as Tucker County outpaced the visitors 19-9 to make the final score of the contest 68-24 Tucker County.

Elizabeth Nichols led the Lady Mt. Lions in scoring with 17 points and Sydney Nestor followed with 15 points. Terra Kuhn added 14 points for Tucker County and Kuhn led the team in rebounds with 12 boards. Nichols pulled down 10 boards and had 5 steals for the Lady Mt. Lions and Nestor had 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Lady Mt. Lions(17-2) will travel to Moorefield tonight for a Varsity only contest at 6:30pm and Tucker County will then travel to Petersburg on Friday February 10th. The Lady Mt. Lions will then wrap up their regular season with a home contest against “AA” #6 Lincoln on Saturday February 11th, JV game will start at 5:45pm and the Varsity contest will follow. For more info or complete schedules go to TuckerCountySports.Com.