Kelly Lee Lipscomb Hawn, 55, of Fredericksburg, Va. departed this world for heaven on Saturday, March 18, 2017, walking hand in hand with her brother, into the arms of God following a three and a half year courageous battle with cancer at home surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Kelly was born Sunday, May 14, 1961 in Pittsburgh PA, a daughter of Gary Lin and Rebecca Lynn Burns Lipscomb of Parsons. She was a 1979 graduate of Tucker County High School and received her Associates degree in business administration from Strayer University while working for Northern Virginia Electric Coop in Gainesville, VA. Later she worked for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative of Fredericksburg.

Kelly was a faithful member of Stafford Crossing in Fredericksburg and enjoyed playing softball on her church league team. She loved her hometown of Parsons and would return as often as possible. She enjoyed cross stitching, crafting, attending car shows, craft shows, movies, and concerts.

Kelly was loved by all who knew her and she was always thinking of others before herself. Her love of God and her family shined brightly and she will forever be missed by her family, friends and places she called home.

Survivors include her husband of nearly twenty six years, Dale Hawn, her two cats, which were her children, Tidy and Sunny, brother Tom Lipscomb (Lori Ann) of Morgantown, sister, Lorri “Punkin” Lipscomb of Morgantown, sister-in- law Tina Lipscomb of Davis, three brothers- in- law, Douglas Hawn of Winchester, VA, David Hawn of Clearwater, FL and Duane Hawn of Ocala, FL, three nephews, Nathaniel Lipscomb of Morgantown, Dean Lipscomb (Katie) of Harrisburg, PA and Cameron Lipscomb (Lindsay) of Uniontown, PA, two nieces, Calla Bohlman (Joseph) of Morgantown and Tessa Drenning of Pittsburgh, PA, five great nieces and nephews Anthony, Gavin, Abigail, Francis, Addilyn, many nephews and nieces on her husband’s side of the family, a special little cousin that meant the world to her, Joanna Leary and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Kelly was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Dean Lipscomb who also lost his courageous battle with cancer in June of 2016.

Visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. Pastor Dave Snyder will officiate and interment will follow in Parsons City Cemetery. The family suggests that donations be made in Kelly’s memory to the Tucker County Animal Shelter or an animal shelter of one’s choice. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Kelly Lee Lipscomb Hawn. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com