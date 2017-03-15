Kathleen Elizabeth “Kathy” Jeffries Parks, age 57 years, a resident of Hambleton, WV, departed this life Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of West Virginia Caring, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Thursday, May 7, 1959 a Painesville, OH, a daughter of the late Virgil and Betty Summerville Jeffries. On August 23, 1975 at Parsons, WV, she was married to Norman Leroy Parks, who survives.

Also surviving are one son, Norman Lee Parks and wife Delta of Parsons; one daughter, Casey Elizabeth Tasker and husband Bleu of Hambleton; one brother, William Jeffries of FL; three sisters, Donna Mae Jeffries of VA, Rosemary Hunsucker and husband Marion of Parsons and Margaret Jeffries of OH; and five grandchildren, Sonya, Michael, Braxton, Daniel and Christina; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is one son, Scott Daniel Parks.

She attended Parsons High School. She worked for thirty years as a CNA at Cortland Acres at Thomas, WV, retiring in 2015. She attended the Davis Church of God. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, crossword puzzles and she loved to play bingo. Kathy was an inspirational speaker and listener to other cancer patients.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Final rites were conducted at the funeral home on Monday, March 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Dennison will officiate and interment will follow at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Kathleen Elizabeth “Kathy” Jeffries Parks. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.