Instructors praised for receiving more than $300,000 in grants

PARSONS – Tucker County teachers and administrators were recognized Monday during the Tucker County Board of Education meeting for the many grants they have written and received to help with classroom education and projects.

This year, they have received approximately $356,242.76 to help with initiatives to assist with learning. Tucker County Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell said the grant awards really help in the classrooms.

“After looking at some of the amounts we have received, I feel we need to recognize some of these teachers who are taking their own time and efforts to write these grants,” he said. “We don’t have grant writers in this county and a lot of the things you have seen here today and a lot of the things we can accomplish in this county are a result of grants. I wanted to take time to recognize these teachers.”

Shane Eakle received a $3,000 grant from Tucker Community Foundation and a $500 award from the United Mine Workers for track. He said the $3,000 grant is for supplies for his science classes to run labs and have supplies. “I hope this improves their educational experience in Tucker County,” Eakle said.

Stephen Strothers received a $2,500 grant from Dominion. It was an understanding energy grant. “We spent this grant to purchase two STEM kits,” Strothers said.

Terry Hauser received $1,100 from the Tucker County Commission to take FFA Students to the National Convention, $1,000 from the Tygarts Valley Soil Conservation District and $20,000 as a modernization grant to build an animal lab on the school campus. “This will be a pole barn that is 32’ x 40’,” Hauser said.

Heather Lantz received $1,250 from the Tucker Community Foundation and $500 from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for the theater program. “We are buying new sound equipment including wireless headsets so when we produce our plays, you can hear us. That has been a struggle for the last four years and thanks to that money, we will get that fixed. We invite all of you to our play, High School Musical, May 17, 18, 19,” Lantz said.

Vickie Smith received a $1,000 grant for action for healthy kids. “It is for a Game on Grant. That will go for a field day the end of April and to purchase yoga balls, yoga mats and yoga blankets for an enrichment class,” Smith said.

Heidi Hamric received a STEM grant from the Governor’s STEM grant. “We are using that money to purchase drones so the kids can get their drone licenses,” H. Hamric said.

Other grants received include the innovation and education zone grant for $300,000 for the STEM/STEAM program in all three schools.

Teachers recognized for other grants include Mary Waters, $5,000 from Tucker Community Foundation for an art grant; Mary Waters, $500 from Tucker Community Foundation for an outdoor adventure grant; Mary Waters, $7,500 from the WV Division of Culture and History for a STEAM grant; Stephanie Burns, $800 from Tucker County Commission for HOSA; Stephanie Burns, $4,500 from Clorox Foundation; Jill Evick, S500 from the American Lung Association for RAZE; Sam Goughnour, $750 from the St. George Medical Clinic for golf; Neal McDermott, $300 grant from the Friends of the 500th for carpentry; Barbara Zimmerman, $305.76 from the Clorox Employee Matching Fund for the book club; Erin Marks, $500 from the Tucker Community Endowment Foundation for theater; and Michele Felton, $1,484 from the Dollar General Literacy Grant for Title I and $250 from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for Title I.

During Monday’s meeting, Tucker County High School principal and students demonstrated some of the things the students are learning with the STEAM/STEM initiative. Jay Hamric said students are working hard and said he asked them to make a presentation showcasing some of the things they are learning.

“It’s hard to describe in words the amazing technology and the work our students are doing with this,” Hamric said. “I asked them last week to gather a video to show you some of the equipment and how they are using this.”

Hamric said he wanted to sing the praises of Stephen Strothers who works with the students at TCHS.

“Strothers is so involved with our maker space and the students,” Hamric said. “He helps them learn not just how to use the equipment, but helps them think creatively, innovatively and entrepreneurially on how to make this work. He is truly an inspiration. He has quickly made himself irreplaceable in our school because of his involvement with our kids and their learning.”

BOE members also listened to a presentation by Dan Conant from Solar Holler. He spoke about how to finance lighting upgrades in the school using utility savings to finance upgrades. Chris Tawney gave an update on dental and vision insurance.

Campbell gave an update on personnel.

“We are in personnel season where we look at transferring personnel from one job to another,” Campbell said. “We only eliminate personnel when we cannot afford them. Unfortunately, we are looking at being two positions over professionally and one service personnel. There is no way we can afford not to cut those positions. We have no way to fund them.”

Campbell said reduction in forces is the worst thing he has to do as superintendent.

“We can’t afford it,” he said. “We are looking at about $200,000 in our general funds if we keep those positions and we can’t do it. The team and I are working with the principals to look at staff to see where we can make cuts. It’s not going to be easy this year.”

Campbell said Title I funds are set to be cut by 10 percent.

“Dave and I have been crunching some numbers,” Campbell said. “Title I funds a little more than three positions and with the cuts, that is not going to be possible either. All are our Title I teachers are veteran teachers. We are looking at what we will be able to afford, but that will cause some moving around of our personnel.”

Tucker County BOE members approved employing Stephen Andrew Minear as custodian III/truck driver at TVVEMS pre-k annex and TC BOE offices effective Feb. 21; Del Gainer as assistant girl’s softball coach at TCHS; Tracy Teets as volunteer assistant girls softball coach at TVEMS; and Thomas Evans, volunteer assistant baseball coach at TCHS pending completion of classes.

BOE members also approved the resignation/retirement of two employees with regret. Karen Gilligan, fifth grade instructor at TVEMS will retire effective the conclusion of the 2016 to 2017 school year, and David Lambert, treasurer, resigned effective March 3.

The next Tucker County BOE meeting is slated for 4:30 p.m. March 6 at the Tucker County BOE office.