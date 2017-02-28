Griffith to conduct Beef Outlook

Andrew P. Griffith is an Assistant Professor and Extension Livestock Economist with the University of Tennessee will conduct a Beef Outlook at 6:30 p.m., on March 9, at the Parsons Senior Center.

Griffith started serving Tennessee producers in May 2012 after completing his PhD at Oklahoma State University. Prior to earning his terminal degree, he earned a B.S. degree in Agriculture from Tennessee Tech University and a M.S. degree in Agricultural Economics at the University of Tennessee. He is originally from Hampshire, Tennessee where his family operates a commercial cow-calf operation, and where he produces soybeans.

Griffith’s program has focused on price risk management strategies for both the input and output markets of stocker and feeder cattle. In addition, his program has included livestock production economics and forage production economics.

Dinner will be prepared by Roxanne Teasing and consist of your choice of pork or beef. To off set the cost of dinner five dollars will be collected at the door. If you plan to attend please register by calling 304.478.2949 ext:209 by Monday, March 7.