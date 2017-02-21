Gathering of Mountain Eagles gives wounded warriors opportunity to enjoy skiing at Canaan

DAVIS – More than two dozen wounded warriors, challenged athletes and their families gathered at Canaan Valley Resort last Friday to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of recreation and relaxation.

The Gathering of Mountain Eagles, a group supporting wounded warriors, assembled the warriors, athletes, family members and helpers for a weekend ski adventure and a trip to Morgantown to see the West Virginia University Mountaineer Basketball team take on Oklahoma State. Stan White, one of the organizers of the event, said in 2010 he was skiing and working and ran into a small group of soldiers who were with the wounded warriors.

“I asked them how I could help them,” White said. “It grew from there. The first year, there were about 20 participants and 4 instructors. It has grown to today we have more than 20 wounded warriors and about two to three instructors for each participant.”

White said nearly all of the ski patrol members take off work to participate in the event and said there are volunteers from the National Ski Patrol who also came to Canaan Valley for the event. There was also a group from the Davis & Elkins College Student Veterans Organization which comes each year to assist with the event.

Some of the skiers did not need much assistance and some of the skiers used adaptive equipment, skiing on one ski or two skis with a seat. One of the skiers during this year’s event was blind.

Gathering of Mountain Eagles provides opportunities for wounded or injured American military service personnel and selected family members to enjoy the therapeutic effects of adventure activities and relaxation within West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“Today is about having a good time and getting a break from medical appointments,” said Patricia Reynolds who is stationed in North Carolina. “I just want to enjoy the time away from the hospital and doctors. This is my first time ever skiing.”

Kristi Dumas came from Beckley for the Gathering of Mountain Eagles. “I am here with my Veteran husband and we are here to expose ourselves to new and different things,” Dumas said. “The fellowship and the comradery makes you feel not so isolated.”

Martin Williams with the West Virginia Challenged Athletes said they work with adults and children with all kinds of challenges – cognitive or physical – and get them out enjoying the snow.

“Some of our people are standing up and some of them are in devises that sit down on two skis or some sit down on one ski,” Williams said. “We want to push them to do as much as they can do rather than just taking a ride. It’s just trying to put a smile on their face.”

Mike Mullens of the Canaan Valley Ski Patrol said the resort and the ski patrol host the wounded warriors and the Gathering of Mountain Eagles.

“The patrollers take the skiers and if they cannot ski, we teach them,” Mullens said. “Our goal is for them to have a big smile on their face at the end of the day.”

Mullens said at the end of the day, they take all of the skiers to the top of the mountain and they come down in a ‘Chinese fire drill’ type of sled ride down the mountain.

Forrest ‘Woody’ Aurentz, with the Gathering of Mountain Eagles, said the group was formed in 2008.

“Our name describes what we do – we gather people who are wounded, injured or ill – service personnel, and their spouses,” Aurentz said. “That is the gathering. We gather them from all over. We get the word out and let them know what we are doing.”

Aurentz said the events have two purposes – to challenge the skiers and to thank them for their service.

“We thank them for everything they have done,” Aurentz said. “Really, the thanks is when the ski patrol instructors help them overcome whatever impediment they have to function and seeing them succeed. They discover they can do more than they think they can.”