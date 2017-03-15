Five Rivers Library – Your Hometown Local Library 

Books, DVD’s, audiobooks, magazines, and puzzles can be checked out for home use. We have four, paper-white kindles available for patrons to download electronic materials through the ‘WV Reads’ program.

During the last twelve months spanning February 2016 to February 2017, our library has implemented various enhancements to improve your library experience. The heating/cooling system was upgraded to be more fuel efficient and the children’s area has been updated to be more child friendly with new furnishings—giving it a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere. New durable furnishings have been purchased for the Juvenile, Young Adult, Fiction and Reference sections providing a colorful, inviting, and comfortable area for patrons. A new wooden magazine rack has been purchased for the upstairs reference area, condensing materials, thus making it more organized and accessible. Also, we’ve purchased a new laminator to be able to provide higher quality laminating services. Several local high school yearbooks are now available on CD’s, giving patrons the opportunity to view in house or purchase a copy for their personal use. Patrons should be aware of the availability of 2017 federal and state tax forms. As in previous years, VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) in cooperation with the IRS, continues to provide free tax preparation services through Fairmont State University at your library. A new, electronic community message board was purchased for patrons to view upcoming, community calendar events. Our goal is to keep patrons apprised of local community happenings and library events. Feel free to contact us about local events so we may add them to the community bulletin board.

Over the last year, there were over 15,000 patron visits including 3,700 computer and wireless access users. There were 1,980 new library patrons registered. Throughout the year, a total of 8,700 library materials were checked out. There are currently over 16,000 library materials on-site and 83,000 downloadable audio, videos and e-books materials available for patron use.

Five Rivers Public Library added a new addition in 2011 which included a non-fiction and reference section, ADA compliant bathroom, and meeting room. The outside appearance of the library was updated with new siding and roofing making the exterior more appealing and weather efficient. A wheelchair ramp was added for easy access to the meeting room. We also have an internal chairlift for our patrons with special access needs. In 2013, the inside of the original library was painted, new carpet and tile installed, as well as new light fixtures throughout for better reading and energy efficiency.

The library has changed throughout the years as have the services that we offer to the community. A meeting room is available and can be used by the community. Non-profit organizations may schedule the room free of charge; others for a nominal fee. The meeting room is used for the Pre-School Story Time Class, the Summer Reading Program, our movie presentations, and hosting of musical activities and other community programs. There is a quiet section for tutoring, genealogy research or just reading newspapers and magazines. A microfilm viewer is available and can be used for the local newspaper archives and census searches. The results can be printed or e-mailed as needed for your use.

Public internet access is available for on-site patron use for preparing job applications, resumes, school reports, on-line classes, ancestry.com, email, social media, and a variety of other uses. Databases from the Learning Express Library are available for on-line use in the library or at home. These include: Job & Career Accelerator, Adult Learning Center, School Center, College Prep Center, College Center, Career Center and High School Equivalency Center. Some additional services are available at your library for a small fee: sending and receiving faxes, laminating and black and white or color copying. Additionally copies can be scanned to patron’s personal flash drives or e-mailed directly to their email address, free of charge.

Books, DVD’s, audiobooks, magazines, and puzzles can be checked out for home use. We have four, paper-white kindles available for patrons to download electronic materials through the ‘WV Reads’ program. They can be checked out by adult patrons with a signed contract stating they are responsible for the borrowed kindle. Free music and music videos can be streamed or downloaded through the Fregal Music app by using your library card to access this service supported through your library. The library staff routinely assists patrons with using their personal electronic devices to access the library services as well as using the devices to complete personal and professional projects using today’s technology.

In conclusion, Five Rivers Public Library offers a variety of services for your use. Please take advantage of these opportunities and services by visiting your library. We look forward to supporting your informational needs.