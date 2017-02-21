Ethan Crosten goes over 1,000 points in his career at Tucker County High School

Ethan Crosten needed 23 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career heading into the home game last Saturday February 18th against Pocahontas County.

Crosten surpassed 23 points in the second quarter and ended the night with 35 points total to place himself in elite company at Tucker County High School.

Since TCHS opened its doors in 1978 only 23 Basketball athletes Girls’ and Boys’ had surpassed 1,000 points in their varsity career.

Crosten joined the club and became the 24th player to achieve the honor. There is now 12 Girls’ and 12 Boys’ that have went over 1,000 points in their career at Tucker County High School.

Here is a list of TCHS players who have surpassed 1,000 points in the history of the school:

Joe Mason 1978-82, Kelly Corcoran 1980-84, Jill Burns 1980-84, Terry Gehr 1981-85, Cindy Newman 1985-89, Eric Poling 1985-89, Stephanie Shine 1988-92, Daniel Helmick 1992-96, Chandra Nelson 1993-97, Chrissy Forman, 1993-97, Sarah Hamrick 1994-98, Jim Aliff 1995-99, Nikki Nelson 1995-99, Derek Simmons 1995-99, Wes Lambert 1995-99, Jeremy Maxwell 2001-05, LJ Gravelle 2004-08, Eric Wamsley 2004-08, Lyndsey Nestor 2005-09, Logan Snyder 2007-11, Amber Evans 2009-13, Ian Nichols 2010-14, Sydney Nestor 2014-18 and Ethan Crosten 2013-17.