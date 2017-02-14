Eighth Annual “Have a Heart” Campaign

Parsons – West Virginia Caring, formerly Hospice Care Corporation is kicking off its 8th Annual “Have a Heart” fundraiser to increase awareness and raise money for patients who need Advanced Illness Care services.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Give Local.” The campaign will run through the entire the month of February with the support of local businesses, organizations and individuals here in North Central West Virginia.

The goal for this year’s campaign is $10,000, which benefits patient care for West Virginia Caring, your local, community based 501(c) 3 non-profit Advanced Illness Care provider for more than 34 years. All proceeds raised will pay for local patients who do not have insurance or the ability to pay for end-of-life services. Last year, the campaign netted over $4,000 so there is a lot of opportunity for more participation and support.

The “Have a Heart” fundraiser is very important because it is supported by local businesses, individuals and organizations. And, even though this campaign looks similar to national in-store run by many organizations fighting various diseases; however, all of the money that is raised stays right here in our local West Virginia communities. One dollar or more donated by many can make a big difference in our loved ones and neighbors lives who need end-of-life care.

“It’s important to “shop local” so, we need to “give local” too. “By supporting locally-based businesses, we are strengthening our local economic base and investing in the lives of those we know, said Cynthia Woodyard, Vice President of Public Affairs for West Virginia Caring. “It’s the right thing to do,” Woodyard added.

Local businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate. Here’s how it works. You can support West Virginia Caring’s mission through a sponsorship or allow your customers to donate $1 or more and proudly honor their loved one on a heart displayed in your business. All contributions are tax deductible. West Virginia Caring provides you with all of the materials free of charge to participate.

So far these local businesses are participating: Donna’s Family Hair Fashions, Jim Propst Store, Little Andi’s Restaurant, Nationwide Insurance, Serenity Salon, Stevens Realty/Gifts to Go, and Tuscan Grill.

For more information or to participate please contact Kim Riley at (304) 864-0884 or email Kim Riley at kriley@wvcaring.org.