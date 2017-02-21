Edward Pierce Wilson, 76, Manassas, Virginia received his wings, February 13, 2017 at Fairfax INOVA Hospital. He was retired from 40 years’ service with Northwest Airlines. He was a member of Prince of Peace UMC and a member of the Masons Occoquan Lodge No. 310, Woodbridge, VA. He loved hunting, fishing, cooking, his yearly trip with his buddies to Ramp Camp, the Washington Redskins and the West Virginia Mountaineers. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Viola May Morrison and the late Keim Wilson, his brothers Clinton, Jerry and his sister Judy. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gussie Wilson, daughter Jennifer Moss (Christopher), son, Timothy Wilson (Vicki), daughter Wendy Tuck (Joe); 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His beloved mother-in-law, Rosalie Snyder of Davis WV and a loving family of brothers and sisters; Rosalie, (Keith), Linda (George), Joyce (preceded in death Jimmy), John (Connie), Joe (Debbie), Marian (Jim), Sharon (Brian), Karen (Steve) and many caring family and friends. A memorial was scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10 a.m .at Davis United Methodist Church at 388 Thomas Ave, Davis WV. Interment followed at Davis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Prince of Peace UMC, 6299 Token Forest Dr., Manassas, VA 20112. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace UMC on a later date.