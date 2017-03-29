DMC adds Orthopedic Care to Buckhannon Location

Dr. Walter Boardwine, orthopedic surgeon, and Carrie R. Arbogast, PA-C are seeing patients on Fridays at the clinic. They are taking new patients.

“We are excited to offer specialized orthopedic services to the Upshur region,” said Davis Health System President and CEO Vance Jackson, FACHE. “Dr. Boardwine is an outstanding surgeon and has been very well received by patients in Randolph County. He and Carrie will be a valuable addition to available orthopedic care in this region.”

Boardwine received his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV; and, completed his residency and clinical preceptorships in hand surgery, total joint arthroplasty, and geriatric medicine at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, OH.

He came to Davis Medical Center in 2015 from the Grand Junction VA Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and is a diplomate of the National Board of Examiners for Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of U.S.A.

Carrie Arbogast, physician assistant, completed a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Alderson-Broaddus University in 2015. She holds a Bachelor of Science from West Virginia Wesleyan College. Arbogast completed an orthopedic elective at United Hospital Center (UHC) where she worked under Dr. Christopher Courtney and Justin Brewer PA-C.

Prior to joining DMC, she was employed at West Virginia University Hospital as a Surgical and Inpatient Consult PA. She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, and earned the Presidential Scholarship while at WV Wesleyan College.

Dr. Boardwine specializes in diseases and disorders of the muscles, ligaments and joints. His focus includes hand surgery, reconstruction and joint replacement, arthroscopy, and treatment of degenerative joint disease

Dr. Boardwine’s office in Buckhannon is located on the second floor of Buckhannon Medical Care. Appointments and more information are available by calling 304.637.9302.