Davis-Thomas Middle School Basketball Update

By Trish Anderson



On Thursday February 2nd the Lady Bears traveled to Tucker Valley and picked up the win over the Lady Wildcats. Alena Lambruno was the top scorer with 9 points and 4 rebounds.

Gracie Rapp added 7 points and MacKenzie Zirk had 5 points, 5 rebounds.

In the Boys JV game Tucker Valley took home the win 44-20. Owen Porter led Davis-Thomas with 6 points, 6 rebounds and Trevor Phillips and Isaac Quattro added 4 points each.

In the Boys Varsity contest the Bears fell to Tucker Valley 46-33. Trevor Adams led Davis-Thomas with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Harper Russell had 5 points, 2 rebounds and Blake Anderson added 4 points, 7 rebounds.

On Friday February 3rd the Davis-Thomas Girls’ and Boys’ Varsity teams traveled to Pendleton County. The Davis-Thomas Boys’ played in the Tournament Consolation game and took the victory over Green Bank 41-21. Trevor Adams led the Bears with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Zaden White had 6 points, 8 rebounds and Blake Anderson added 4 points, 8 rebounds in the Davis-Thomas win.

The Lady Bears competed in the Tournament Championship game and collected the win in overtime 32-28. Alena Lambruno was the top scorer with 16 points. Mackenzie Zirk added 7 points and Gracie Rapp had 4 points for Davis-Thomas in the win.