Blackwater Chapter National Honor Society welcomes 24 new members at Tucker County High School

HAMBLETON – The Blackwater Chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 24 inductees during a ceremony at Tucker County High School recently. TCHS Principal Jay Hamric congratulated the new members on their accomplishments and being accepted into the National Honor Society.

“I congratulate each of you and your parents,” Hamric said. “You must be proud. Your parents have helped, supported and nourished you. They have drug you out of bed, fought with you to do homework and driven you all over this county to all the amazing places you have been and activities you have participated with. Be proud and thank your parents for their support.”

Hamric said the inductees’ achievements in the areas of scholarship, leadership, community service and character is what was being honored during the ceremony.

“This is a prestigious society,” Hamric said. “An honor such as this is a wonderful way for the school and community to recognize and celebrate the choices and the sacrifices you have made.”

Hamric said the honor itself is not the most important thing. “What you had to do to achieve this honor is the most important thing. Ralph Waldo Emerson said the reward of a thing well done is to have done it. Any recognition is just icing on the cake – not to be expected, but definitely to be enjoyed.”

“I challenge you not to rest on your laurels, but to strive toward even loftier goals,” Hamric said. “The four requirements for membership in which you have excelled- scholarship, leadership, community service and character- were not chosen at random. They are the core of a fulfilled and fulfilling life.”

Hamric said each of the requirements is the sum of many individual decisions. “They embody a positive attitude, backed by service. The only way to achieve your purpose is to take small actions every day. In the end, each one of these small actions adds up. My hope for you is you will continue to cultivate this attitude backed by purpose in your own life beyond high school.”

The National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921.

Today, it is estimated that more than one million students participate in NHS activities. NHS chapters are found in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, many U.S. territories and Canada. Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments, but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.

The inductees are selected by the faculty of Tucker County High School.

Inductees honored during Monday’s ceremony include Katlynn Bates, Jacob Beavers, Mikala Betler, Carleigh Bolyard, Tanner Burns, Emily Crosten, Seth Dotson, Natalie Evans, Trenton Helmick, David Kines, Samantha Kines, Elizabeth King, Dillon Knotts, Abigail Long, Destiny Meador, Dominique Meadows, Ryan Moore, Sydney Moore, Connor Nestor, Sydney Nestor, Nathaniel Rader, Olivia Smallwood, Cecily Strawderman and Logan White.

Active members welcoming the new inductees include Melanie Adams, Abby Bowley, Quinn Buckley, Ethan Crosten, Justin Fike, Jameson Hardy, Abigail Holm, Autumn Kesner, Kenzie Kyle, Kristen Nestor, Elizabeth Nichols, Lindsey Poling, Brody Strawderman, Leah Underwood, Karsyn White and Isabella Zais.