Attorney General Morrisey’s Office Mobile Office Hours in Tucker County

A consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will be available to answer questions from local consumers

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with north-central West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will be in Tucker County on April 10 from10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Mobile Office Hours at Parson Senior Center, 206 3rd St., Parsons

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

For information, contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.