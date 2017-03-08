Annual WV FFA Ham, Bacon And Egg Sale to be Held March 13

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) wants to remind the public the West Virginia FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Show and Sale will be held March 13, 7 p.m. in Building 7 at the Capitol Complex. This year marks the 74th year for the event.

Numerous FFA members from across West Virginia will enter their ham, bacon and eggs into the state sale. A dozen eggs can go for $750 to $1,000. A champion ham can bring in $6,000 to $8,000 and a slab of bacon up to $1,500. The money raised goes right back to the winners to use for next year’s pig or perhaps into a college fund.

In addition to the state sale, local ham, bacon and egg sales are also held throughout the state in March, giving FFA members a chance to interact with their communities.

“These students work diligently for months, learning a lesson in hard work and what it takes to bring an animal to market. My hope is that you’ll attend the state sale or find a sale in your community and support FFA members by purchasing their products,” stressed Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Not only does it benefit FFA, you’ll also take home a really great West Virginia-raised ham, bacon or eggs.”

FFA members purchase piglets in the summer and spend the next 6-8 months fattening them up, going to slaughter and then processing the ham and bacon in an FFA facility. Those raising chickens determine their best layers and then choose what they believe will be champion eggs.

“FFA is teaching and inspiring thousands of our students every year,” said WVDA Deputy Commissioner Joe Hatton, a Gilmer County FFA alumni. “With the ever growing workforce gap in agriculture, the importance of these type of programs is substantially increased. We hope everybody comes out and shows their support for these young men and women.”

For more information on a local ham, bacon and egg show and sale, call your local FFA chapter. For details about the state show, contact WVDA Communications Director Crescent Gallagher at cgallagher@wvda.us or 304-558-3708.