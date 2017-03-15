2017 TUCKER COUNTY DAY at the Legislature, MARCH 29

The Tucker County Chamber of Commerce is hosting Tucker County Day at the Legislature on March 29. The evening reception will be held at the Culture Center in Charleston starting at 5 p.m. featuring an exhibit on the History of Skiing in Canaan Valley. A brunch menu will served to celebrate the recent passing of the Brunch Bill.

All three local breweries will be represented and a non-alcoholic Bloody Mary will be set up. Live music will be performed by local musicians. This is an event you don’t want to miss! Meetings during the day with our legislative representatives and department of highways have been scheduled. Mark your calendar and plan to attend. If you would like to participate as an exhibitor or attend the meetings scheduled throughout the day, contact Jessica Waldo at the Chamber of Commerce. jessica@canaanvalley.org/304-259-5315