Dear Editor:

Last week, I had the distinct honor of bringing the Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students (ALAWS@) program to my Tucker County home. This program allowed the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to partner with local lawyers, teachers, and community leaders to educate young West Virginians regarding the judicial branch of government.

After months of preparation, Tucker County High School juniors and seniors attended the Supreme Courts April 4, 2017, argument docket during which they heard lawyers present oral arguments in actual cases on appeal to the Court. It was particularly rewarding to spend time with these students, who had clearly worked very hard in anticipation of attending the Courts arguments. I was especially impressed by the students attentiveness and insightful questions, which instilled in me a renewed hope for our state given the competency and work ethic of these leaders of tomorrow.

In closing, I want to extend a personal thank you to our local judges, educators, attorneys, county officials, and other community members who worked tirelessly to make the Courts program a tremendous success. Your considerate and welcoming hospitality was sincerely appreciated by the entire Court.

Allen H. Loughry II

Chief Justice

West Virginia Supreme Court